Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 17 details

Is CSI: Vegas new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that there is a lot to be excited about, even in the aftermath of the Silver Ink story. It is one of those things that probably makes you want to have more of the show as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come around to sharing the bad news: There is no new episode on the air tonight, and we’re going to be waiting until Thursday, March 30 to see what lies ahead here. Why is that? Well, go ahead and blame the NCAA Tournament for it. This is the sort of event that always pops up around this time of year on CBS, so we can’t be too shocked that it’s happening now.

What we do at least want to do right now to help set the stage is share the synopsis for season 2 episode 17 — a big one that features franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker behind the scenes:

“The Promise” – When the body of a young girl who was killed over 40 years ago is discovered at the bottom of Lake Mead, Max Roby promises her mother, Raquel Williams, that the CSI team will finally find justice for her daughter in a powerful episode co-written by “CSI” franchise creator Anthony E. Zuiker. Also, Greg Sanders brings his quirky humor as he returns to the crime lab, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Regina Taylor guest stars as Raquel Williams, the girl’s mother. Eric Szmanda reprises his original CSI role of Greg Sanders.

If you are looking for a lot of nostalgia and some meaningful moments, this episode of CSI: Vegas could be it. With that being said, will it hold some value moving forward, as well? That’s what we have to wait and see about over the next little while…

What do you most want to see when it comes to CSI: Vegas season 2 episode 18 on CBS down the road?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

