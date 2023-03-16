Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 16 talk

Is So Help Me Todd new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying that we’d like to get a little more of the first-year show and soon.

Unfortunately, we don’t always get what we want within the world of TV, and this is where we have to share the bad news that the series will be off the air. The plan right now is to bring it back when we get around to Thursday, March 30, with the reason for the long hiatus being the NCAA Tournament. The silver lining is that there will be a good run of episodes leading into the finale — we already know that the show has been renewed for another season, so at least that is something that you don’t have to worry about.

So while you endure the long wait, do you want a few more details about what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Twelve Worried Persons” – When a juror dies during Susan’s first big trial as lead attorney, Margaret and Todd work to exonerate Amy, a juror from the same trial suspected of the murder. Also, Margaret’s sister Patty is in town and sparks fly between Todd and Amy, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, March 30 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

One of the things that is exciting about this episode is that there are a lot of major events happening from start to finish, both personal and professional. We’re always going to think that this show is better when they are throwing a lot of different stuff at you and clearly, that is what they are doing here. Some of these storylines could also play out for a good chunk of time moving forward.

