Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 18 news

Is Ghosts new tonight on CBS? If you are interested in learning more about that and whatever the future could hold, let’s just say that we’ve got some news within this piece!

Well, let’s just say that the news is both good and bad. Unfortunately, we are going to be waiting a long time to see the show back, as the comedy won’t be returning until March 30. However, we do at least have some more news as to what lies ahead!

The title for Ghosts season 2 episode 18 is “Alberta’s Descendant,” and you can check out the synopsis below for more:

“Alberta’s Descendant” – Alberta is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam’s podcast co-host. Also, Nigel uses his knowledge of Trevor and Hetty’s secret tryst to try to blackmail Hetty, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, March 30 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

These are the sort of episodes for Ghosts that always put a smile on our face, largely due to the fact that we always want to know more about these characters. How can we not? Let’s hope that there are some fun moments over the next few weeks, and also some things that we will not see coming.

We know is that there is a Ghosts season 3 renewal coming to CBS down the road, so you don’t have to worry about that. Instead, we’re just left to sit around and wonder what will happen to Sam, Jay, and the rest of the ghosts moving forward. Let’s hope the show’s future is as strong as everything that we have seen so far!

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 18 over on CBS?

Are you sad that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and also keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

