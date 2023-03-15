Days of Our Lives renewed by Peacock through season 60!

Just in case there was a concern out there that moving to Peacock was going to kill off Days of Our Lives, we now have confirmation that this is 100% not the case.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that they have ordered two more seasons of the classic weekday soap, which officially takes it all the way up to a season 60. This remains one of the most astounding feats in television history, and certainly is not something that we think has received enough attention. We’re still salty about the move off of NBC, but we know the shift to streaming does give the series slightly less limitations and can be a little more edgy when it wants to be.

Peacock, like most other streamers, does not release any official ratings. However, they have said (per Deadline) that it has been a “top 10 title” ever since moving exclusively to the service last year. Without knowing anything else, all of this alone justifies the show coming back for more. It also makes sense for the renewal to come out at this point to avoid any potential delays in production, especially since most episodes of Days of Our Lives film a significant stretch of time in advance.

Ultimately, the goal for the next couple of years has to be continuing to raise awareness that the show is now on this service and it is easy for people to access. We tend to think that the threshold for viewers is probably less than it was on network TV, but you do need to make sure that it stays consistent. At least now, everyone has the opportunity to check out further episodes whenever it is possible.

We’ll have plenty of opportunities down the road to see exactly what the future holds for Days of Our Lives — for the time being, let’s just celebrate.

What do you think about Days of Our Lives being renewed all the way through season 60 at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other insight that you will not want to miss down the road. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







