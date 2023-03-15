Willow canceled at Disney+, no season 2 coming

After one season full of adventures, it appears that we are at the end of the road for Willow on Disney+.

According to a report from Deadline, the series — a sequel to the fan-favorite Warwick Davis movie from decades ago, has been officially canceled. We know that there were hopes behind the scenes to bring it back for more, especially since it would open the door for doing something more with Val Kilmer, a big part of the original film.

Unfortunately, clearly the Willow series did not perform well enough to justify another run at the streamer, which we cannot say is an enormous surprise on some level. While we were delighted that the show was made, it is clear that Disney is currently looking for mainstream properties that are going to draw enormous ratings. The original movie has a loyal audience, but it is nowhere near on the level of a Marvel or Star Wars product. Disney+ even canceled their show based on The Mighty Ducks not that long ago, and you can argue that this is an even more popular franchise than Willow at this point in time.

While we’d love to sit here and say that there’s a chance that a season 2 could arrive somewhere else, that feels unlikely at the moment. Remember that Hulu is facing questions about its own future while Netflix only acquires external series on a relatively irregular basis. There is a reason, after all, why shows like Manifest and then Lucifer are the exception more than the rule.

While we are disappointed about the final outcome here, at the end of the day we’re still going to be glad to have gone on this journey at all. It’s hard not to be. We just hope that Disney+ still does consider offering up sequels / spin-offs to other properties beyond just that triple-A ones. There are more stories out there that don’t involve Jedi or superheroes.

Are you sad that there is not going to be a chance to see Willow season 2 on Disney+?

Be sure to let us know your thoughts on that below, plus your thoughts on season 1 in general. (Photo: Disney+.)

