Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2: Roy and Keeley’s future

As we do prepare ourselves for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 2 next week, we find ourselves pouring our soul into hoping for good things from Roy and Keeley both. There are a lot of directions we anticipated their story going over the course of the season, but breaking up? That we did not envision.

The reason that the writers gave was simple, but in some ways realistic: The two are so consumed at the moment with their work that they do not have a lot of proper time for one another. While this may not be an idea that we altogether like, it is at least something that makes sense with the story that they have presented. Remember that Keeley has a new PR company and Roy more responsibilities now that Nate is no longer around.

Yet, the big issue goes far beyond this, at least for Brett Goldstein’s character. Whether it be in episode 2 or later on this season, he has to define himself as a person. For most of his life, he’s been defined as a footballer, a part of a team. Then, he defined himself as a part of a romantic relationship — hence, that storyline last season when he struggled to give Keeley any space. Now, he has to figure all of this out and that’s not an easy thing to do for a guy at this point in his life.

We do think there are reasons to be optimistic that these two are going to find a way to make things eventually work. However, we also need to be realistic here with some of our expectations. We do not quite expect that the writers are going to rush these two characters back together, as it could take some time for them to realize that they have to find time for themselves. Keeley wanted this gig, but she’s unhappy to the point that she’s crying! She has to find a middle ground, as does Roy.

Maybe we’re hopeless romantics, but we aren’t quite giving up on these two characters just yet.

