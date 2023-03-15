The Terminal List season 2 premiere date: The current plan

As we prepare ourselves for The Terminal List season 2, we do tend to think that there are reasons for excitement. It is nice to know at this point that the show is coming back, even if we are still facing a long wait with no real confirmation or insight as to when we’ll be diving into this world again.

For the time being, there is really just one question to think about more so than any other: Is there a specific plan behind the scenes? What can we actually cling to at the moment, if anything? Well, we do think that the folks at Amazon’s Prime Video are thinking already about when to bring the series back. They just have a lot of boxes that have to be checked off first.

Remember this above all else: If you are the streaming service, you don’t want to announce anything too quickly. The biggest fear you probably have is setting people up for something exciting, like a date that is premature, and then not delivering. This is why we wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t hear anything else until we get around to close to the end of the year. The show itself probably won’t be back until 2024, and we tend to think somewhere along the lines of spring or summer. If it comes back before that, we’d consider it a pleasant surprise.

Odds are, the powers-that-be will be able to get a slightly better sense of things once they start to map out what the schedule is going to be for production and beyond just that, how long post-production is going to take.

Even once all of this is done, it doesn’t mean The Terminal List is going to come out right away. We do very-much think that Prime Video is going to find the spot they think is right for their overall commercial success.

