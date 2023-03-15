Riverdale season 7 premiere spoilers: How it all begins

As many of you may know at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the Riverdale season 7 premiere on The CW come March 29. Want to know a little bit more about it now?

The first thing that is 100% worth noting here is that the title for the first episode is “Don’t Worry Darling,” which has to be the most on-the-nose thing of all time when you consider the premise of what lies ahead. You are going to see Archie and many other characters transported back in time, where they will find themselves immersed in a very different world with separate archetypes and cultural norms. There is a chance to make this season a little more similar to the actual Archie comics, but still with a few of the same signature twists you’ve come to know through the entire run so far.

If you do want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the season 7 premiere synopsis below:

RIVERDALE 1955 – After coming together to stop Bailey’s comet, the gang find themselves transported back to a simpler time – Riverdale 1955. While Archie (KJ Apa) attempts to impress the new girl Veronica (Camila Mendes), a Hollywood starlet, who has just arrived at Riverdale High, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) sees her as a threat and formulates a plan to take her down. Meanwhile, Toni (Vanessa Morgan), Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) take a stand against Principal Featherhead after he stonewalls their attempts to write about the murder of Emmet Till. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attempts to convince the gang that they’re from the future. Madchen Amick and Casey Cott also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Danielle Iman (#701). Original airdate 3/29/2023.

For us personally, we don’t tend to think that the entirety of this season is going to be set in the past — we’ll just have to see when they come back … and also what the ramifications of this entire journey are going to be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

