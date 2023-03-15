The Flash season 9 episode 7 return date: ‘Wildest Dreams’

Following tonight’s all-new episode on The CW, do you want to know The Flash season 9 episode 7 return date, or more on what’s next? Rest assured, we are happy to help here on both fronts!

Of course, the first thing we really have to do here is share some of the bad news, even if we don’t quite want to: There is no new episode on the air next week. The plan instead is to bring back Grant Gustin and the rest of the cast on Wednesday, March 29. Our feeling is that this upcoming episode (titled “Wildest Dreams”) is going to work further to get us into another era of the final season, one that brings us towards what could be both an eventful and exciting endgame. While we know that there are a ton of familiar faces coming back, the network has done a pretty good job of keeping certain parts of the story under wraps. Take, for example, some of the final baddies.

We know that Nia Nal a.k.a. Dreamer is back for episode 7, and you can check out the latest The Flash synopsis now if you want to know more:

ONLY IN OUR DREAMS – NICOLE MAINES GUEST STARS – Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by Nia Nal (guest star Nicole Maines), as she needs Iris’ help. When Iris and Nia fall into a fever dream and explore different possibilities for their lives, Barry (Grant Gustin), Chester (Brandon McKnight), Allegra (Kayla Compton) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) desperately try to help them. Meanwhile, Mark (Jon Cor) entertains Khione (Danielle Panabaker) but they have different ideas of what is fun, leaving Khione to feel that Mark is trying to make her something she is not. Jesse Warn directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Jeff Hersh Carson (#907). Original airdate 3/29/2023.

No matter where this particular story goes, we do think it’s great that we’re getting a good spotlight on Iris at this point. After all, isn’t that needed to a certain extent close to the ending?

Is there any one thing you most want to see moving into The Flash season 9 episode 7?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: The CW.)

