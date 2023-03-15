A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Gary’s reunion

Are you curious to learn a little more about A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 as we get into it? Well, we don’t think it’s going to come as a shock that “Spilled Milk” will have its fair share of emotional moments. Beyond just that, it’s also going to give us a chance to learn at least a little bit more about some of the ensemble.

One of the things that we are actively thinking about at this point in the show’s run is that no matter what, we want to see everyone end their story in a pretty good spot. That means, of course, getting as much closure as possible, and we recognize already that this means different things for different people. For Gary, a part of it could be learning more about

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the full A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7 synopsis below — think of this as a great way to better set the stage:

Regina and Rome face challenges living with Walter, while Eddie cautiously navigates his friendship with Nicole. Gary reunites with a relative who provides a new perspective on the past.

Ultimately, this feels like another stepping-stone episode that is leading up to some big reveals a little bit later on down the road here. We certainly think that the writers are going to give us a satisfying series finale eventually, but that doesn’t mean that the road to that point is going to be perfect. We certainly think that we’ve seen enough of this show over the years to know that there are going to be extreme highs and lows, and probably a handful of tears every step of the way. It is infinitely better to just know that far in advance than be shocked later.

What are you the most excited to see at the moment moving into A Million Little Things season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







