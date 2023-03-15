Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 16, more

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it comes as any shock that we want more of the medical drama. Also, it’s already been on hiatus as of late! Why not go ahead and bring it back?

Well, this is where we have to share some of the unfortunate news, of course, we’re not altogether thrilled with it. There is no installment on the tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting until we get around to March 22 to see it back. Is it nice that we know that there’s also one coming on March 29? Sure, but we’re going to need some patience here to get to that point!

As a means of better setting the stage for what lies ahead, we can at least share the synopses below for the next two Chicago Med episodes…

Season 8 episode 16, “What You See Isn’t Always What You Get” – 03/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will and Nellie struggle to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder. CFD and Med staff work to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite. Kai gets an ego check.

Season 8 episode 17, “Know When to Hold and When to Fold” – 03/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A documentary crew visits Med to film Crockett and Abrams’ groundbreaking surgery. Archer refuses to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff’s unrelenting kindness. Will starts to develop feelings for a co-worker.

Of course, the latter episode is going to be the more interesting of the two in terms of being a break from format; we have see other shows do something similar with documentary crews before! What will make this one interesting is how Chicago Med can separate itself from some of the others … and the idea of Will having feelings for a co-worker is at this point hardly a surprise. How many times do we need to see that for this guy? It’s about as commonplace as you’re going to see.

What are you especially excited to see from both Chicago Med season 8 episode 16 and episode 17 when they air?

Be sure to let us know right away in the comments! Also, remember here to also come back for other news down the road on the franchise. (Photo: NBC.)

