Luther star Idris Elba on potential The Fallen Sun sequel, season 6

Following the recent debut of Luther: The Fallen Sun over at Netflix, what could the future hold for the title character?

We should note here, first and foremost, that the enthusiasm around the John Luther character is as high as it’s ever been. Just think about its performance! In a new post on Twitter, Idris Elba himself shared that the movie was #1 on Netflix’s charts, with more than 65 million hours watched all over the globe. If that doesn’t justify more of the franchise, what would?

Now, we should note that if you are hoping for a proper season 6, you’re going to be disappointed. It seems as though Elba and the show’s producers have moved on to doing movies exclusively now based on the character, which makes sense given that it allows for a much broader scale. Also, without giving too much away, the end of The Fallen Sun absolutely does make us feel as though we’re going to be seeing more of an international scope down the road. We’ll just have to see if it happens.

For the time being, Elba had the following to say to Collider about the future of the franchise, and if some ideas have been explored for the future:

Yeah, we’ve definitely explored that, and we’ve figured out that we want to keep the stakes high, we want to keep the brand language to Luther the same. We don’t suddenly want to turn into this big Mission: Impossible-style thing where everything is a bit like, “Whoa…” We want to keep it grounded, but at the same time, we want to have the scale that we’ve established with the first movie.

If we do get another Luther movie, it probably won’t end up being for quite some time. After all, Elba has some other projects, and there’s no denying that shooting something on this particular scale does take a certain measure of time to pull off.

Do you think that we are going to see another Luther movie at some point in the future?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

