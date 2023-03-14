How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 9 preview: A new date?

As you get yourselves prepared for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 9 next week, just know there are big things coming!

First and foremost, let’s make it clear that in a matter of weeks, we could be closing in on Sophie’s rock bottom — or, at the very least, when Barney shows up in the present. This is around the time that Hilary Duff’s character starts seeing an older man, who is played by John Corbett. We don’t get the sense right now that this guy is the Father, but there could be a lot that she learns through this process. Also, there’s a chance that she could learn a thing or two from Barney!

Yet, we’re not there as of yet, and we have to prepare for a few more twists and turns along the way. This brings us to “The Welcome Protocol,” which is coming in just seven days.

Below, you can check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Val brings Sophie to a work event so they can party all night with the rich and famous. Jesse wants to introduce the friends to a new girl he’s seeing, forcing them to spring into action and invoke the “Welcome Protocol”.

By the end of the episode, we’re going to at least have a better sense of what’s going on with a few different characters. With Jesse, could this love interest be the one for him? If nothing else, we just hope that this ends up going better for him than it did with Meredith … who was all about her and showed, time and time again, that she only did things for him when it bettered her own career.

Of course, beyond all of this, we just want to keep laughing. Is that really too much to ask?

