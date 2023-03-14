Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? New season 1 teases

Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC? If you do want more information all about what lies ahead here, we can’t blame you!

The first thing that we should really do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: Once again, there is no new installment on the air tonight, with the reasoning being that you are going to see The Bachelor: The Women Tell All come on instead. The plan right now seems to be bringing this show, alongside the flagship one and Will Trent, back on March 21.

We understand that it’s been a pretty long wait, so why not go ahead and help in whatever way that we can? With that in mind, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopses for the next two episodes below…

Season 1 episode 18, “Seeing Red” (March 21) – After a group of robbers steal a diplomatic pouch, Naomi and the Feds work to prevent an international counterfeit scandal. While Garza reconnects with an old friend, Brendon’s sponsor relapses, and he rethinks his relationship with Antoinette.

Season 1 episode 19, “Burn Run” (March 28) – As Simone is doing office inventory, she uncovers a trail of bodies that leads her to investigate a case involving a reclusive business tycoon. Meanwhile, Laura and Brendon track down an evidence thief and Carter works to prove Fortune’s innocence.

While we do wait to get the show back from this hiatus, we do think it’s fair to go ahead and wonder the following, as well — are we going to be seeing a season 2? There is no denying that we want it, but for whatever reason, the network is 100% making us wait for more news. The same goes for the regular The Rookie, but let’s just go ahead and hope that this changes over the next little while.

Is there anything that you are most excited to see when it comes to The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 18 when it returns?

What about episode 19 to go along with it? Go ahead and share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

