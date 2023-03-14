FBI: International season 2 episode 16 return date: The crossover!

Do you want to know the FBI: International season 2 episode 16 return date at CBS? Let’s just say we have good and bad news…

So where should we start things off here? Well, the positive news that we can share at the moment is that the next new episode is going to be the epic three-part crossover event. This is something that we have been waiting to see for a rather long time now.

Unfortunately, the bad news is that you will be waiting for a long time to see it — and yes, that does unfortunately mean another big hiatus. We’ve had some of these already this season, and the entire franchise is not back until April 4. Is there any silver lining to this at all? If there is, we’d say that it is tied to the fact that you are going to be able to see all three of these shows air a ton of episodes as we get into the home stretch of the season — basically, from April until we get around to late May. We also know already that all three of them have already been confirmed for additional seasons, so there is nothing to be worried about when it comes to that, either.

We just hope that this crossover event is really just a chance to throw a lot of franchise Easter eggs at all three shows and to make this a more immersive world than ever. We want this to be a really fun three-hour event! Sure there is going to be a lot of action and drama, but we don’t want to lose sight of the fact that these events do not happen all that often.

On the other side of this, of course there will be a chance to see separate stories for all three of these shows again and absolutely, we look forward to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

