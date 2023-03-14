FBI season 5 episode 17 return date: The epic crossover event!

Following tonight’s new episode, are you eager to check out the FBI season 5 episode 17 return date, or learn more on what’s ahead?

We don’t want to necessarily keep you waiting here, so let’s just begin by sharing some of the bad news — you will be waiting for some time to see what’s coming up next. There is no installment set for either March 21 or March 28, frustrating as that may be to say out loud. Instead, we are going to be seeing the show back on Tuesday, April 4! There is a three-part crossover set for that night, and it marks the first chance that some cast members across the franchise will have a chance to interact.

While there may not be that much out there when it comes to details on said crossover as of right now, we can at least share what Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios, had to say:

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic – and popular – teams together for a second time … Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’ world can.”

We would certainly say to expect a lot of action, drama, and a few different surprises. We should note that in general, there will be a slight tweak to the FBI portion of the crossover — it will air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, as the International spin-off is going to lead this off. Our sentiment with this is that the writers wanted to set this up in a way that makes the most sense for the story, and there isn’t anything going on here that is more complicated than that.

What are you most excited to see when it comes to FBI season 5 episode 17, let alone the rest of the crossover?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other information. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







