The Bear season 2 premiere date: Teaser narrows things down

While we may not know an exact season 2 premiere date yet for The Bear, we can at least start to narrow down the finer details!

This weekend, FX made it clear that the Jeremy Allen White series will be returning to Hulu at some point in the month of June. They were not more specific than that, but they also don’t have to be for the time being. There is a lot of time still to figure some of this out. (You can watch a new teaser now for what lies ahead over at the link here.)

The first season of the show ended up being one of the most glorious (and pleasant) surprises of the entire 2022 calendar year. While it was technically a comedy, The Bear also showed how intense at times the world of running a restaurant can be. There were great characters, fantastic performers, and also the groundwork for a whole lot more. Suffice it to say, but there is going to be a lot of enthusiasm for whatever is coming up next.

So when can you anticipate a formal premiere date announcement? We do tend to think that at some point over the next couple of months, more information will be revealed. We certainly think that the network and its streaming home are going to do what they can to push things further and get this show as fantastic of ratings as humanly possible.

Hopefully, of course the success of season 2 will eventually dovetail its way into a season 3 renewal … though we do wonder already when we’ll get some more news on that. Odds are, we’ll need to be patient and wait at least for a certain period of time in order to get there.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates right now when it comes to The Bear and the future

What are you most excited when it comes to The Bear season 2 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







