Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? Season 2 episode 9 tease

Is Fantasy Island new tonight on Fox? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 9 on the air, as previously announced?

Well, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way right now: There is no new episode on the air tonight. Originally, the plan was for there to be an installment on the air tonight, but it has been swapped out with a repeat of Farmer Wants a Wife. Clearly, they want to get that show additional sampling. We’re not sure that we would read all that much into this when it comes to the future for Fantasy Island — we will have to wait and see on that.

Technically there is no confirmed return date for the next Fantasy Island episode, but we’re expecting it for now on March 20. We’ll let you know if that changes.

Below, you can check out the full Fantasy Island season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some other updates:

Gwen’s fantasy is to go back in time and be the Princess she longs to be–pampered, rich, and cared-for. At first, the fantasy is everything she dreamed of–the gowns, the pageantry, everyone bowing to her. But Gwen soon finds out the King is preparing to marry her off to a cruel, ambitious Prince. With the marriage looming, Gwen has no choice but to flee. She befriends a Soldier and together they hatch a dangerous escape plan. Ruby isn’t feeling like herself and Roarke suspects it has something to do with Isla in the all-new “Gwenivere of Glendale” episode of Fantasy Island airing Monday, March 13 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FAN-209) (TV-14 L, S, V)

This is a pretty unique idea for the show to tackle, and we are at least pleased that you’re going to see a great guest-starring turn from Katie Stevens, best known for The Bold Type.

Is there anything that you are especially excited to see when it comes to Fantasy Island season 2 episode 9 on Fox?

