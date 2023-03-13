All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 14: Last before finale

There are a couple of things worth saying now about All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 14 — where do we start?

Well, the most important thing to probably note at this given moment is where this story (titled “Stand Up for Something”) falls within the order of things. This is going to be the last installment before the finale, which is currently set for March 27. It is a little bit jarring to see the spin-off over so soon, but this is a part of the new wave of things at The CW, where they are clearly not altogether concerned with giving any one show a ton of episodes anymore. We wouldn’t read too much into this yet when it comes to a season 3, but we’ll have to wait and see what is decided there a little later this spring.

For now, we suggest that you check out the full All American: Homecoming season 2 episode 14 synopsis for at least more news on what’s ahead — including a notable guest star:

UNITY; COCO GAUFF GUEST STARS – Simone (Geffri Maya) and the Bringston tennis team work together to make the biggest decision of their season. Meanwhile, the Lions face off against their biggest rival for the conference championship as Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) realizes he has competition for Simone’s heart. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) goes to JR (Sylvester Powell) with a serious situation, leaving JR with the weight of the world on his shoulders. And Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) needs to choose between an important interview or standing by her friends. David Ramsey directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#214). Original airdate 3/20/2023.

This episode seems to be setting the stage for the finale in some big ways, with the top one being that we’re going to see some huge moments on the tennis court. It does remain cool that we’re seeing Gauff here, given that she is one of the biggest young stars in the sport!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

