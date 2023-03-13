All American season 5 episode 14 spoilers: Jordan’s legacy

Next week on All American season 5 episode 14, you are going to continue to see a number of emotional stories … not that this is a big shock. Just think in terms of what we’ve seen on the show as of late!

Tonight on The CW, you are seeing the aftermath of Billy’s death mostly through the lens of Olivia. Moving into “Make Me Proud,” meanwhile, you will see Jordan’s story play out. This is someone who wants to do his best by his father, but he is going to struggle mightily with his own self-worth. Is he good enough? We don’t think that he’s going to get on the other side of this grief over the course of this episode, but there is at least a chance he could take a few steps in a positive direction over the course of it.

To get a few more details right now on what the future could hold, we suggest that you check out the full All American season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

STEP UP – Despite his grief, Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) attempts to man up in his dad’s absence, but when Billy’s death is used to garner positive attention for the struggling GAU football program, Jordan is left wondering if his legacy is only to live in his father’s shadow. Back at the Baker house, no one knows how to confront Laura’s (Monet Mazur) excessive den-mothering, and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) gets ready for her extravagant video premiere event. Jes Macallen directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#514). Original airdate 3/20/2023.

We’re prepared for the rest of the season to be in some ways an emotional journey, but we do think that there are going to be a few different surprises sprinkled in throughout. We would say to prepare for that in advance and with a season 6 already ordered, we don’t have to worry about the long-term future.

