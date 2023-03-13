NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17 spoilers: ‘Money Honey’

Are you ready to check out NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17 on CBS next week? Well, we know there is a lot to be excited about! The title here is “Money Honey” and from start to finish, we tend to think that there is a lot to be intrigued about. This episode allows us the chance to get Captain Milius back into the world, which is of course especially important when it comes to Jane Tennant’s story.

Is there a chance to get some romantic sparks flying around over the course of this episode? Without a doubt, it’s a fun thing to consider! Yet, there isn’t a lot of evidence out there just yet that this is going to happen. We haven’t gotten the sense that Milius is going to be around for a long time and unless that happens, it’s hard to have much hope for a long-term relationship. Wouldn’t it be too difficult on both him and Vanessa Lachey’s character.

Also, it is important to remember that this character isn’t back in the Aloha State just for some matters of the heart. There are some specific priorities that he is working to attend to. For some more information, check out the full season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Money Honey” – Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex’s acceptance into the Naval Academy, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

While we are not at the end of this particular season just yet, it is clear that we are starting to build towards it. With that in mind, we do hope that we see some more long-term storylines established — ones that could build towards an eventual finale.

What do you most want to see at the moment when it comes to NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episode 17 on CBS?

Share some more of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

