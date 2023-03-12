Saturday Night Live spoofs Ridiculousness with Jenna Ortega

We didn’t expect a spoof of Ridiculousness on the Jenna Ortega episode of Saturday Night Live, but that’s what we got.

Was this funny? Absolutely, but it was also weird. Let’s just start with the fact that this show does feel like it’s the only thing that MTV airs, so the sketch got that part right. We’ll admit that we’re not a regular viewer of the show but from what we know, this was pretty accurate.

Well, that was before we met Ortega’s character, who was a TikTok star who apparently was there to tell weird and sad stories about her past. We know that the Wednesday star is known for playing particularly dark roles, so we can’t say that we’re shocked that there was such a crazy turn right in the middle of the sketch with her character. This was also one of the funnier things we saw in the whole episode. (The Waffle House sketch that was after the fact was also pretty fantastic, and we say that as someone who has seen a lot of videos of people fighting online in various restaurants.)

We knew entering the episode that one of the things SNL was probably hoping for was that they would find a sketch that went viral — in between this wand the Waffle House, we think that the show got a couple of them and they can feel pretty good about that for the time being.

Before we wrap this piece up, let’s also give some praise to Jenna herself! We really weren’t sure what to expect from her since some of her characters can be a little subdued; yet, she was game to really take on whatever the writers seemed to throw at her here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live cold open

What did you think about the spoof of Ridiculousness on tonight’s new Saturday Night Live?

Was this the best thing that you saw from Jenna Ortega? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







