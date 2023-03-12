Saturday Night Live: What did The 1975 perform?

We knew that The 1975 were the musical guests tonight for Saturday Night Live, but what did they choose to perform?

We had a lot of questions regarding what the group was going to do tonight, largely because their most-recent release is a short film titled “A theatrical performance of an intimate moment.” Our thought was that they were using this to lead into the potential launch of something new tonight; the question was just what that would be. Could we be getting the debut of all-new music tonight? Or, something from the group’s past catalogue?

Well, not so much. The first song tonight was “I’m in Love With You,” a really catchy song that the group released last year. It’s honestly one of those songs where you sit back and wonder how in the world it’s not a bigger hit. There is such a genuine pop-rock vibe to it! The cynical part of us wonders if this is a symptom of how there are less bands of this nature making it big anymore. At least this show continues to support them, as we’ve seen The 1975 on the show before even going into tonight.

If you weren’t familiar with The 1975 entering tonight and you enjoyed what they brought to the table, there’s a rather immense discography for you to check out! Discovering music is often one of the best things that comes from this portion of the show.

What did you think about The 1975 and their performances tonight on Saturday Night Live?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

