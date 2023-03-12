Is The Company You Keep new tonight on ABC, March 12?

Is The Company You Keep new tonight on ABC? The show only recently made its debut, so could it really be off the air already?

Well, let’s just say that we (unfortunately) have some bad news to share here already. The Milo Ventimiglia drama is off the air tonight, with the big reason being tied to the fact that the Oscars are on the air! If there was ever a cause to be preempted, this is a pretty good one. You can at least still hope that there will be a few commercials within the broadcast for what lies ahead, especially as we’re bracing for a lot of drama, high stakes, and of course some betrayals when the show comes back on March 19.

So while you do ensure the rest of this break, we want to do our part to set the stage! Without further ado, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the synopses that we have for you below…

Season 1 episode 4, “All In” (March 19) – Pressure from Daphne forces Charlie to take extreme measures at a high stakes poker game on a yacht. After meeting Emma’s family, Charlie’s confidence in their relationship strengthens, but his criminal activity continues to threaten their future.

Season 1 episode 5, “The Spy Who Loved Me” (March 26) – Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a DC fixer. Later, Charlie puts his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety.

If there is any one thing that could come from this hiatus, it’s the fact that it will allow viewers to catch up on the past few episodes. We know that Milo has a devoted audience out there thanks to a number of his past hits, with This Is Us being near the top of the list — doesn’t it feel like some of these people would want to see what he is up to now?

