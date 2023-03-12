The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 spoilers: A lost memory…

Are you interested in learning a little bit more about The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 on CBS next week? Well, there is a good bit to prepare for in advance!

First and foremost, let’s just note that this episode of the Queen Latifah series could be a mystery as much as it is anything else. Sure, we imagine that there could be a little bit of action included here and there, but that’s not going to be the sole focus of the story. “Lost and Found” should be a welcome change of pace, and also a really fun episode to check out from start to finish.

Want to get a little more news as to what’s ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 3 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Lost and Found” – When a man claiming to have lost his memory wakes up behind a dumpster with a gun in his hand, McCall and the team follow a trail of clues to help uncover his whereabouts the night before, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 19 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Is there more going on in this episode beyond what we’re seeing here? Well, we’d go ahead and say that this is probably a sure thing! This is a series that always does try to prove a healthy mix of various plots, and we do tend to think that this is probably what we are going to be getting here, as well. There’s a lot of good stuff coming after the fact, as well, leading up to the finale a little bit later this spring. We already know that the show is coming back for a season 4, so that’s not something that (thankfully) you have to worry about at the moment.

