UnPrisoned season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Hulu?

Following its big premiere at Hulu today, can you expect an UnPrisoned season 2 renewal to happen down the road? Or, is this going to be the end of the road?

The first thing that we should really note here is that this feels like one of those shows that a lot of us needed — a family comedy in 2023 anchored by a great cast including Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. There is somehow both a timeliness and throwback quality to this show at the same time, and the eight episodes it has really blow by in the blink of an eye.

Unfortunately, we can’t sit here and tell you that we know what the future is going to be beyond everything that dropped on the aforementioned streaming service. There is no indication as of yet that we are going to get an UnPrisoned season 2 down the road, even if we remain hopeful that we’re going to get some sort of good news announced in the future on the subject. The truth is just that there are a lot of different factors that go into something like this. You have to look at total viewers, but also critical reception, season 2 potential, and then also whatever else the future could hold story-wise.

For the time being, we do think that Hulu is going to take their time to figure out what they want to do moving forward, mostly because there is no reason to hurry things along. Washington and Lindo have a lot of other projects, for starters, and we don’t think anyone would expect a season 2 back until some point in 2024 anyway.

We just hope that viewers respond well to the show overall — our only fear is that with all the episodes launching at once, it could end up being lost a little in the shuffle.

Do you want to see an UnPrisoned season 2 on Hulu at some point down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss all about the long-term future. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







