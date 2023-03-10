Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want a Blue Bloods season 13 episode 16 return date? We know that there is more coming this season! The struggle, as per usual, revolves around having to wait in order to see it back.

Alas, there is no new installment next week, as we are getting set for a hiatus longtime fans of the Tom Selleck drama are very-much familiar with. We are talking about the NCAA Tournament, which airs a ton of games on Fridays. The only silver lining here is that it allows the network to stockpile episodes and give more of a genuine homestretch feeling to the end of a season — one where you can see a number of installments without as many delays in the middle of it. There is something genuinely exciting about that!

While there is no firm confirmation from CBS just yet, it is fair to assume that Blue Bloods will be returning on Friday, March 31, given that this is the date that Fire Country is coming back from hiatus. There is no synopsis out there just yet to tell us what’s ahead story-wise, but we hope that this will change within a week or two.

One other thing that we certainly hope changes within the next week or two is some of the uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of this show. We know that there are talks underway about making a season 14 happen, but there are also concerns — including that Blue Bloods may have to trim the budget somehow to make it happen. If there are some cast cuts or something else in that vein on the way, we’d honestly prefer to hear about it sooner rather than later to prepare ourselves. In a perfect world everyone will come back, both on the series-regular and recurring side … but we’ll have to wait and see what happens there.

Hopefully, the rest of the season will prove to be emotional, dramatic, and a little bit funny at times — everything that we tend to enjoy about this show.

