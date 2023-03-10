Outlast season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big debut today on Netflix, are we going to see an Outlast season 2 renewal down the road? Or, is it clear that this is the end of the journey as it presently stands?

The first thing that is worth mentioning here is that at the time of this writing, nothing is altogether certain — the streaming service hasn’t announced anything! Yet, we do think that there is a certain measure of hope.

First and foremost, we should note that the streaming service has showed at least a certain level of commitment to a lot of their reality TV properties. Think about their roster at the moment in between Love is Blind, The Mole, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and many others. Outlast does fill a void that is there when it comes to the rest of their roster … but that does not necessarily mean that they are going to give it another kick at the can. There is a lot that they have to think about when it comes to this!

For starters, we imagine that filming out in the Alaska wilderness isn’t the most cost-effective option for a reality show; also, they are giving a pretty generous prize at the very end here! It is certainly more money than we’ve seen on several other shows on the service … though people are going through more in order to get it. Our other concern is mostly that the name is too generic, and that it is a little too indicative of another show in Survivor that has a motto of “outwit, outplay, and outlast.” We’ll have to see if that helps or hurts this particular product.

If there is another season of Outlast down the road, we would not expect it until we get around to some point in 2024. There is no immediately timetable as to when a renewal may or may not be announced.

Do you think that we could be getting an Outlast season 2 renewal down the road?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







