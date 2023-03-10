The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: A Ted Lasso tease?

With the Ted Lasso season 3 premiere coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, why not discuss another big series in The Morning Show?

After all, the aforementioned streaming service operates in a way that is somewhat similar to a lot of the other top dogs. Basically, they are always going to be fond of using one show in order to promote another. Also, they don’t want too many of their big hits on the air at the same time. The Reese Witherspoon – Jennifer Aniston series has actually been done filming for a little while now, and that does raise a really important question — are we going to be seeing the streaming service start to think a little bit more actively about announcing a premiere date?

All of this is a great thing to think about, and we do personally think there’s a small chance that Apple TV+ decides to put a teaser for The Morning Show season 3 before the Ted Lasso premiere on Wednesday to build some buzz. In the end, though, we would say that it is more unlikely to happen than it is that this is some sort of slam dunk. This is just not the sort of thing that we want to bank on!

Also, a lot of it will depend on how far in advance the streamer wants to reveal a premiere date. For the Jason Sudeikis comedy, they actually only revealed a date a matter of weeks before the premiere — a pretty quick turnaround. If they are going to do that for The Morning Show, they’ll probably wait to announce something for a little while. We don’t anticipate the show coming back until at least June, so we have a little while to go.

Of course, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled before Ted Lasso, just in case — in just feels like such a good marketing opportunity, and the streaming service has to at least be considering it.

