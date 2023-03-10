Shark Tank: Flated, Sweetkiwi, Woof app, and Pluie

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance in order to see Pluie, Flated, the Woof app, and also Sweetkiwi. Want to know more about them?

As is often the tradition with this show, the main objective for all of these companies is to solve a problem that is out there — or, at the very least make life easier for customers. They are all extremely different from one another but sometimes, this makes for the best episodes.

To get a few more details now about the future, let’s start by sharing the official synopsis for the episode now — below that, we’ll dive more into the products.

First into the Tank are moms from Chicago, Illinois, with a solution to the dreaded problem of changing diapers in dirty public restrooms. Entrepreneurs from Gypsum, Colorado, Missoula, Montana, and San Marcos, California, present their automobile accessory designed to make road-trip traveling more convenient; while an entrepreneur from New York City hopes the Sharks throw him a bone after he pitches his smart service designed to bring pet parents peace of mind. Last into the Tank are entrepreneurs from Silver Spring, Maryland, who introduce their nutrient-dense sweet indulgence without the guilt. In a “Shark Tank” update, the Clark family from San Clemente, California, update us on TANDM Surf, whose business is thriving in sales after securing a deal with Sharks Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary.

Flated – This is a line of inflatable automobile accessories, ones that are designed to make travel easy, while also provided durability and top-of-the-line equipment. If the company can present their ease-of-use for their truck beds and cargo boxes as well as they do online, they will be in good shape.

Sweetkiwi – Remember Halo Top? They were a healthier ice-cream alternative that came on the Tank and have since gone on to be really successful. We’d classify Sweetkiwi as being in a similar category, though the ingredient list is very-much different. These desserts are made from whipped Greek yogurt, which allows it to be lower calories than ice cream but also still satisfying. Plus, it also has some of the same health benefits as other yogurts.

Woof app – The idea here is to help provide a service to help pets in the event they need it — such as something unexpected happening to you, the owner. You can monitor and track their well-being, set routines, and also create a system where emergency care can be initiated.

Pluie – Can they revolutionize the diaper-changing station? That seems to be the big idea at the center of this company. No doubt, it is ambitious, and it certainly is something needed when it comes to sanitary, quality ways to make lives easier for mothers. Personally, we think this is a pitch about networking and getting these stations into retailers and other places where said stations are needed.

Are you excited for Pluie, Flated, the Woof app, and also Sweetkiwi on Shark Tank?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates ahead we do not want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







