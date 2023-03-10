Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: A great opportunity?

Is this week a good opportunity to get a Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date at Netflix — or, at the very least, more news on what’s next?

Well, let’s put it this way. Over the course of the past few days, one of the breakout stars of the show the past few years in Peyton List has another program out there in School Spirits. She’s done a good bit of promotion for the Paramount+ series over the past few weeks, and of course the karate comedy has come up. Yet, the problem is that she can’t say too much, as filming has yet to even start! We know that the writers are currently working to get the story together, and it is our hope that over the next few months, we’ll start to hear at least a little bit more about filming.

So would it behoove Netflix to share a little bit more news about production, or about scripts? We think it’s always smart to capitalize on anything that the cast has going on, and that includes when Xolo Maridueña is promoting his Blue Beetle project. Unfortunately, we don’t think that the streamer is going to rush into sharing too much. A part of the fun with this show is the element of surprise! Another part of it is just waiting for the right to share stuff.

With that in mind, Netflix will probably let School Spirits pass by without saying too much — after all, it is going to be over on Paramount+ by the end of next month, and Cobra Kai won’t even begin production at that point.

When will the series return?

For the time being, our hope is that we’re going to see things back in either late 2023 or early 2024. The latter is probably more likely, mostly because shows these days tend to take longer than you would assume at first glance.

Do you think that Netflix should release a little more Cobra Kai season 6 news in the days ahead?

