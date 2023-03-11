Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country? Sharon’s worrisome future

Is Diane Farr leaving Fire Country at some point before the end of the season? Let’s just say that at this point, we understand all concerns. How in the world can you not?

Just in case you are wondering why we are so concerned about this in the first place, here is a quick reminder of the current state of things here. Farr’s character of Sharon tried to undergo a kidney transplant last week, but the operation was unable to happen due to a last-minute snag. She is at a point right now where she is unsure as to whether or not she wants to take on this process again and as a result of that, is considering a different path — one that entails her just traveling around and experiencing more of what the world has to offer. She recognizes at this point that she may only have so much time left, so she wants to make the most of it.

When you consider everything that we’ve said, plus the nature of a show like this, it is easy to think that Farr could be leaving at some point later this season. This is also the sort of enormous twist that the story could pay off over time, since it would represent a pretty radical change when it comes to Bode’s story. Shows like this DO like to evolve a lot of the time!

Now that we have said this, though, we’re still not altogether sure that Fire Country is actually going to go through with killing Sharon off. For starters, there is zero evidence out there that Farr is leaving the show. Also, there is still a lot of time left this season. Sharon is so important to this story, so the idea of the character being written out just puts a huge pit in our stomach.

In the end, we’ll have to just wait and see what the future holds … and of course, we’ll share more updates if there are any tonight.

Entering tonight’s new Fire Country episode, were you worried about Diane Farr leaving the show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

