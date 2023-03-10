Top Chef season 20 episode 2 preview: Downton Abbey?

Before we even say anything else about Top Chef season 20 episode 2, can we pour on the praise for a moment? With so many shows, we often wonder how they can “top” what they have done in the past and present something that is bigger and more epic than ever before. This is not an easy thing to pull off much of the time!

Yet, the global all-stars theme is awesome so far. We’ve always considered ourselves a travel-show fanatic, and seeing these people from all over the world adds such a different feel to the show. It takes a layer off the pretentiousness that can sometimes exist with this show and makes it almost more about people and culture, as opposed to whatever individual accolades a single chef has in a given part of the world. It also brings in new creativity into the kitchen.

The extended preview at the end of the premiere tonight absolutely does set the stage for some other exciting things down the road, whether it be drama, unique challenges, and also high praise from the judges. SO many people who are a part of this cast have won the show before, and of course that does bring another layer of competitiveness. There’s a lot of international pride that we’re getting a chance to see displayed!

Of course, personally the part that makes us the most emotional is seeing that there is an upcoming challenge coming at Highclere Castle, otherwise known as the setting for Downton Abbey for so many years. Given that this season is being filmed primarily in the UK, why not take advantage of that? We imagine that we’re going to see a lot of cool British landmarks and/or culinary traditions, and this show always does a good job of showing this stuff without making it appear to hokey and/or touristy.

Now, let’s just hope we come to learn even more great stuff about these contestants over time! This is a really likable group.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Top Chef season 20 episode 2 on Bravo next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Bravo.)

