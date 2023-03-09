Reacher season 2 premiere date hopes, early season 3 talk

As we get ourselves prepared for Reacher season 2 over at Prime Video, why not have a discussion already all about season 3? That may sound crazy, but there is a road map to discuss it already.

According to a report from SpoilerTV citing some Production Weekly listings, there are plans already for the action series to start production on another season in May. This is somewhat surprising, given that season 2 just wrapped production a matter of weeks ago. Yet, there is somewhat of a precedent for the streaming service to do something like this. We saw them film two seasons of Jack Ryan reasonably close together!

The big argument for doing something similar with a show like Reacher is that they can bank a season and save it for down the road — basically, whenever there is a hole in their schedule. We know that season 2 could end up premiering in late summer or early fall depending on post-production. This could render it possible that we see a season 3 at a similar point in 2024.

We should note that technically, Prime Video has yet to even renew the show for a season 3 in an official capacity. Yet, Production Weekly listings have a track record of being fairly reliable, and we do think it makes a good bit of sense for everyone involved in this show to start looking ahead to a certain extent. Also, the first season was an almost-immediate hit when it premiered. Adapting beloved source material can be hard, but the producers did a good job of capturing what made the original product so special in the first place. Also, Alan Ritchson proved to be a fantastic cast.

Now with all of that said, we wait. Hopefully, a season 2 premiere date is revealed at some point this spring.

