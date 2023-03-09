Poker Face season 2 premiere date hopes at Peacock

Following the big season 1 finale today on Peacock, why not talk further about a Poker Face season 2 premiere date? There is a lot to be excited about here!

First and foremost here, let’s make it abundantly clear that the Natasha Lyonne series is 100% coming back — which very much excites us! This show has been a revelation for the aforementioned streaming service, and we can only hope that it sets the stage for some other big hits down the road.

In a statement, here is some of what Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, had to say on the subject:

“Poker Face is one of those rare, undeniable shows that we all fell in love with from the start, but the critical acclaim and viewer response has been beyond our wildest dreams. Working alongside the creative genius of Rian Johnson, Natasha Lyonne and Ram Bergman, along with our partners at MRC and T-Street, has been a spectacular ride, and we can’t wait to hit the road for another season as we continue to build momentum across Peacock’s originals slate.”

So when will you have a chance to see new episodes?

We are obviously FAR too early on in the process to be able to specifically pin down a date. However, we are reasonably hopeful that there is going to be a chance to see the show in 2024. We also tend to think that Johnson and the other producers are going to be able to bring on board some other great guest stars. After all, the first season of the show ended up featuring a LOT of awesome talent from start to finish.

Hopefully, come late this year or early next year, we’ll get some sort of specific premiere date. The earlier we can get some more details, the more excited we’re going to be all about the future here.

