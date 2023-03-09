Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight on NBC, 3/9?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? You may have missed it, SVU, and Organized Crime on the air seven days ago, but are the shows back?

Well … we don’t want to lead you on or offer any false hope here. The three series continue to be on the hiatus, and they will do so until we get around to March 23. At least today, though, we do have something new to share! Check out the synopses for all three shows below, at least it comes to their first respective episodes back on the air.

Law & Order season 22 episode 16, “Deadline” – 03/23/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a celebrated journalist is killed, Cosgrove and Shaw explore an unpublished report involving a prominent politician. Price and Maroun fight an uphill battle when their only credible witness is currently awaiting trial for another heinous crime. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 16, “The Presence of Absence” – 03/23/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An Internet dating site becomes the source of terror for a young widow. Muncy struggles with Velasco’s absence. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 16, “Chinatown” – 03/23/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When a city council candidate’s fundraiser ends in an assassination attempt, Stabler makes it a top priority to find the culprit. Despite Thurman’s orders, the local precinct captain is reluctant to let Bell’s team take the lead. TV-14

Of the three episodes, the SVU story with Velasco may be most compelling just because it has been toyed with for a little while at this point. Meanwhile, it feels like Stabler’s story over on Organized Crime is setting the stage for something bigger, which is important since we are moving ever closer to the end of that season and it’s good to have a long-term story for the home stretch.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

