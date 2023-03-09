Station 19 season 6 episode 10 spoilers: Can Maya make amends?

We don’t think that it will be much of a surprise to say this, but Station 19 season 6 episode 10 next week will be emotional. That is the case for Maya Bishop perhaps more so than anyone else.

After all, just think about what we’ve seen over the past several installments! Danielle Savre’s character formed a pattern of self-destructive behavior in order to properly avoid everything that was going on inside her, and that did lead to her pushing away a number of the people who are closest to her. We realized that at some point, we would arrive at a time where she would try to turn things around, at least given the treatment that she has already had.

Well, over the course of this upcoming episode (titled “Even Better Than the Real Thing”), we are going to see Maya begin a process of repairing the relationships in her life — with Carina, of course, being at the top of the list. One of the things that she has to prepare for is that not everyone will be able to forgive immediately — this is going to take a little bit of time here and there, and she has to prepare for that.

For a few more details all about this story, including a little Grey’s Anatomy crossover throughout, go ahead and check out the Station 19 season 6 episode 10 synopsis below:

A simulation fire training goes dangerously wrong. Maya tries to make amends, and Bailey encourages Carina to listen. Meanwhile, Jack’s sister shows up at the station with a friend, an injury and an attitude.

(TV-14, DLV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Given that there is SO much story left to come this season, don’t anticipate a lot to be set in stone even by the end here. We just don’t want you to go into this with any sort of unrealistic expectations…

