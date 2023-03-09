Ghosts season 2 episode 18 return date at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, why wouldn’t you want to learn a Ghosts season 2 episode 18 return date? There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future of the series; the big problem is simply waiting. in a perfect world, we would be getting more of the series as soon as possible!

Of course, can we really be greedy when you consider that we’ve already received 17 episodes so far? that is a fantastic number for us still being in early March.

The bad news is pretty clear: The next new episode of Ghosts is weeks away. According to CBS, you are going to have a chance to see it when you get around to Thursday, March 30. Why so long? Making sure that there are some episodes left for sweeps is certainly one key part of the equation. The other one is the oh-so-simple fact that the NCAA Tournament is almost here and we know from the past several years that there is always a Thursday-night hiatus due to that.

As we get closer to the home stretch for season 2, we’re sure that there are going to be at least some storylines that have elevated stakes because of it. However, we’d also say that for the most part, we don’t think that the writers are out to reinvent anything that they’ve already done. The primary goal here is going to be allowing a healthy mix of stories across the board. There are going to be some that are undoubtedly silly, but also surprisingly meaningful. There is also so much that we still have to learn about the ghosts, which is the luxury of having a large cast.

Given that there is a season 3 coming down the road already, you don’t have to worry about that! Instead, let’s just enjoy what is in front of us.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Ghosts season 2 episode 18 over on CBS?

Let us know some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

