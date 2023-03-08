YOU season 4 episode 6: Watch the opening minutes!

Tomorrow on Netflix you are going to see YOU season 4 episode 6 premiere — but why not watch the start of it now?

Today, the folks at the streaming service put out the opening minutes in advance of the show coming back, and it absolutely does feel like there is one great way to describe it at present: Intense. We know at this point that Rhys Montrose is the Eat the Rich Killer, and the target of Joe / Jonathan Moore’s obsession. He realizes that he could be the one to completely undo everything in his life, and he is desperate to put a stop to him.

In these opening minutes, you can tell already that Jonathan is up to some of those Joe’s old ways, taking part in reconnaissance mission while wearing the signature black cap in the process. He listens to a speech by Rhys, and then beyond that the positive reception from everyone in attendance. You can see almost immediately just how frustrating this is for Joe that everyone is buying into Rhys’ persona and that he is really going to help everyone substantially as the next Mayor of London. He knows the truth, and he has to find a way to expose him in a way that everyone will believe. Otherwise, he recognizes fully that anything that he does will just end up being a lost cause.

What makes this preview a little more intriguing is twofold. First and foremost, you have the fact that Rhys seemingly looks right through Joe at the end of the preview. Is he that good of an actor? Also, it’s clear that Joe may be watched himself by someone else, and that’s a problem he could be forced to deal with at some point.

You can watch the entire opening of the season over at Tudum.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

