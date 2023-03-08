The Voice 23: Kala Banham auditions to ‘Both Sides Now’

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 23 episode, you had a chance to see a performance from Kala Banham. What made her special? Well, she has an incredible voice, and also a unique backstory.

After all, we are talking about someone here who works in public relations in the music industry; she is basically around talent all the time but rarely gets a chance to perform herself. That changed tonight as she came out at the end of the episode to perform the Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now.” We certainly thought that she was going to have a chance to make a huge impression on the coaches!

Also, we should note that she is a huge fan of Kelly Clarkson, which made it all the more painful that Niall Horan blocked her. How about that for a big twist following her performance? She actually did end up going with the One Direction member, which gives him a powerhouse vocalist … but also someone who Kelly wants to steal if she ever gets the opportunity down the road. We’ll have to see if that ever matters, but we are definitely keeping our eyes open to it a little bit later on down the road.

Yet, Kala was not the only person set for the end of the episode, as the show decided to shroud their final performance in mystery … which made us think immediately that it was some sort of gimmick. Well, let’s just say that it was. Jimmy Fallon randomly auditioned on the show!

Somehow, Fallon got almost all of the coaches to turn for him other than Blake … and we think it would’ve actually been funnier in the event that he didn’t get anyone. (Technically, Jimmy did go over to Blake at the end of the performance and pressed his button.)

Basically, this was cross-promotion for That’s My Jam. That is it.

What did you think about Kala Banham and her audition on The Voice?

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

