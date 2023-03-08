Kung Fu season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?

Following tonight’s season 3 finale over at The CW, can you expect a Kung Fu season 4 renewal down the road? Or, is this the end?

At the moment, the big thing we can say is this: Nothing has been decided on the future of the martial-arts drama. There’s at least a chance that you’re going to have a chance to get more of it down the road, but how can we sit here and proclaim that this is anything close to a sure thing? This is a network that has a new ownership courtesy of Nexstar Media and because of that, some of their specific plans are a little bit ambiguous. This is the first renewal/cancellation season that they have had full control over.

What do we know about their strategy right now? Well, they are interested in keeping shows around that they feel will appeal to a wide range of viewers — they are trying on some level to ditch the young-adult label that the network had under the previous regime. We do think that Kung Fu as a show does have large-scale appeal and an audience that can span generations, but the network is going to bank on the data that they’ve got on their end. We are anticipating a number of cancellations and this one could come down to the wire.

So while we wait in order to better understand the future, our suggestion is quite simple: Be sure to stream the show online and tell your friends about it! The more that the series performs, the better a chance it has.

When could a season 4 premiere?

Provided that the show gets renewed, the earliest we could expect to see it back is at some point in the fall. We should know a little bit more on the future when we get around to May.

Do you want to see a Kung Fu season 4 renewal on The CW at some point down the road?

Do you want to see a Kung Fu season 4 renewal on The CW at some point down the road?

