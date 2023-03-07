Barry season 4 premiere date confirmed: Will be final season

There is some big news out there when it comes to Barry season 4 at HBO, though in some ways, you could consider it inevitable.

Today, the network confirmed that on Sunday, April 16, the Bill Hader series will be back for what is the fourth and final season. The rumors have been out there for a while that this would be the end of the show and with that, we don’t really think that there are going to be any jaws dangling on the ground.

As for why the decision was made to end things here, it comes down mostly to the story being hold. Here is some of what Hader had to say on the subject, per Variety:

“It was very much in the writing and the storytelling … I mean, a lot of people after last season were like, ‘Why are you doing another season? It should have just ended.’ But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid.

“What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through … and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4.”

How is this season going to end? You can argue that there is an inevitability to Barry when you think about some of the things that he’s done, plus the way in which the third season already ended. However, we certainly know that there is room for a few new twists, and we’re more than fine in the event that there is some sort of surprise that comes out of left field. Let’s just wait and see what the writers opt to do here, shall we?

What do you think about Barry season 4 being the final season on HBO?

What are you going to miss the most about the series? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates:

