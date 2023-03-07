9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Is Buck going to die?

Next week on Fox you’re going to see 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11, and one thing feels very clear: Buck is a REALLY bad situation. We know that this show has put characters in life-or-death situations before, but in this case, things are more dire than usual. The guy was literally struck by lightning!

So where does the story go from here for Oliver Stark’s character? Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Kristen Reidel makes it clear that the next episode is going to pick up almost entirely where this one left off:

“He got hit by lightning, and his heart has stopped … We’ll see in the next episode that getting your heart restarted is not a thing that happens immediately. There is definite concern, and not just the immediate concern of ‘Oh no, is Buck OK?’ There are also long-term concerns, like what the after effects of this will be.”

We can definitely see why the producers wanted to have this crisis be so very specific, mostly because it could introduce one big question after the other. First and foremost, of course, you have to wonder about Buck’s survival. Beyond that, you have to wonder about what is going to happen provided that he DOES survive. We do think there are some legitimate concerns and reasons to be afraid that his life could never be the same. We don’t want to see Buck sidelined from the 118, but obviously it is something to be concerned over.

No matter what happens, we tend to think that the rest of the 118 is going to rally around Buck; it’s hard to see it any other way since they all know the dangers of the job. This is literally a freak accident under the clearest definition possible, and it could have happened to anyone.

Related – Get some more details on what lies ahead!

What do you think is going to happen to Buck as we move into 9-1-1 season 6 episode 11 on Fox?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, we suggest that you keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







