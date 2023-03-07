Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? Season 1 episode 9 news

Is Will Trent new tonight on ABC? If you’re eager to get more episodes at this point, we’re sure the network is thrilled with that. It ultimately means that you’re hooked!

Unfortunately, this does not mean that there is another episode coming next week. The show is on hiatus tonight; to be specific, this is the longest hiatus that it’s had since the series premiere. It will not be back until Tuesday, March 21, where it will air alongside both The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds. We do think the reason for the long wait has to do with the network wanting to continue to pair up these shows together, and the entire Rookie universe may need some more time to put together some more stories.

Want to at least get some more info on the next Will Trent while you wait? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 9 synopsis below:

When a convicted criminal takes one of the GBI agents hostage and is accused of murder, Will and Ormewood discover some evidence which could prove their innocence. Meanwhile, Angie struggles with sobriety when she finds out her former abuser is free.

One thing that we certainly hope DOES happen over the course of this hiatus is that some more people get hooked on this show and start catching up. The ratings aren’t at a level right now where we can sit here and say that we are super-confident for a renewal. Yet, on paper this is the sort of show that a broadcast network would love. You don’t have to see every episode to be hooked! The problem is just a lack of name recognition here, as we’re not sure that a lot of people really are well-aware that Will Trent is even out there at the moment.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Will Trent season 1 episode 9 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for other updates down the road. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







