The Bachelor episode 6: Were Brooklyn, Greer eliminated by Zach?

Entering The Bachelor episode 6 tonight on ABC, we knew that Zach Shallcross had some harder decisions to make. This was the final episode before hometowns! Every single conversation mattered a little bit more, especially since there were only four roses.

Also, consider this — it felt like three of those roses were practically spoken for entering the episode. It was SO easy to telegraph by and large that Kaity (who got a one-on-one date), Gabi, and Charity were going to be making it to hometowns. They have been three of his most-popular contestants for the bulk of the show, and there was little reason to think that this was going to be changing in Budapest. This meant that it was up to Ariel, Kat, Brooklyn, and Greer to make a huge impression on him.

We were about 99% confident going in that Greer was a goner. Her last real conversation with Zach was super-awkward and since that time, she’s been MIA due to a positive test. Kat was at the center of some drama, but it clear that he really liked her! Ariel’s big obstacle is that it’s felt like their connection started a little bit later than everyone else’s.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

