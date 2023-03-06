NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama lands writer for Zorro – Disney+ show

Are we another step closer to Wilmer Valderrama’s long-awaited Zorro project finally coming to light? It certainly seems that way!

According to a new report from Deadline, Game of Thrones alum Bryan Cogman has been set as writer, executive producer, and showrunner for the Disney Branded Television project, which appears to be set now at Disney+. Valderrama (currently a part of NCIS) is currently poised to star and executive produce. This has been a passion project for him for quite some time, and it is fair to say that this new update is significant as we look towards the future. Cogman is a talented writer who beyond just his work on the HBO epic, also served as a consulting producer in the early days of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Our feeling is that the team at Prime Video wanted to have someone on board to help with the scale of the project.

According to the Zorro show’s logline, the series “follows privileged caballero Diego De La Vega who returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles following a family tragedy. There, he discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America’s first true superhero.”

While this show does not have a notable star and a little more information out there, we of course still have questions aplenty, including when it could end up eventually coming on the air. Also, what does this mean for Wilmer’s future as Nick Torres on NCIS? It is a fair question as to whether or not he could balance both projects, especially given the time commitment required to star in and executive-produce a story of Zorro’s magnitude.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

