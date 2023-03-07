Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Season 5 episode 16 chatter

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get an answer to that question and more news on what lies ahead, we are 100% happy to help.

Unfortunately, the first thing that we do have to hand over today is some less-than-fortune news. There is no new episode of the crime drama tonight, and the same goes for some of the other spin-offs. Instead, the plan here is going to be getting a chance to see all three of them back on Tuesday, March 14.

For the flagship FBI in particular, what you are seeing here with “Family First” is an installment that in some ways, we’ve been expecting for a while. There was originally a plan for this episode to air earlier this year, but for whatever reason, it was delayed until now. You can see the season 5 episode 16 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Family First” – The shooting of a federal corrections officer leads the team to an ex-Marine who has gone rogue ever since he returned from Afghanistan. Tiffany’s sister looks to her for guidance when their younger brother begins to lash out, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, March 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Rest assured, there are going to be some more great stories to check out on the other side of this, and we are very-much excited to get into some of those! Just think that in general, we’re going to have a chance to get to know some of these people a little bit better, but also see more cases that push them to the limit. Basically, it’s going to be a continuation of everything we’ve seen so far.

Is there anything that you are particularly excited for as we move into FBI season 5 episode 16 on CBS?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

