Snowfall season 6 episode 4 spoilers: Gustavo’s tough decision

As so many of you most likely know, we are going to see Snowfall season 6 episode 4 arrive on FX this Wednesday. There are so many characters who are either at a breaking point or being pulled closer to it, and that includes Gustavo.

So what is coming up for this guy right now? Well, let’s just say there are a lot of things on his mind and some tough questions that he has to navigate. One of the biggest parts of that will be him working to figure out where he lies and whose side is he really on. Could he really flip on Teddy at some point?

One of the things that is referenced in the promo for this upcoming episode is the idea that if he flips, everything will be okay and he’ll end up being protected. After all, aren’t there some people who will look after him? That’s possible, just like it is equally so that the powers-that-be are going to have some bigger fish to fry than dealing with him. It’s true that if the CIA gets blown up from the inside over this operation, they will have to answer to SO many people.

The trouble Gustavo runs into if he flips is getting exposed on it too early. Also, in some ways Teddy is the devil he knows. While the two are certainly not the best of friends by any means, they have worked around each other for a long period of time and we do think that there is a certain element of familiarity there. He also least knows him, and so long as he follows his orders, Teddy will always be the fall guy.

In the end, though, we have a hard time thinking that everything will just stay as it currently is. Nothing is that constant within the world of this show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

