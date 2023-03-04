Snowfall season 6 episode 4: Who could die next?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Snowfall season 6 episode 4 on FX, it’s understandable if you are worried. How can you not be? This is a violent show, after all, and there is potential for a lot of drama moving forward.

To be specific, there are also certain characters we can imagine already at the center of a lot of the madness — with Franklin, Louie, and Teddy seemingly being at the center. They feel like the nexus of this final season, and we don’t think any of them is going to die in the near future.

As for everyone else, though, our fears start to escalate. If Teddy really wants to hurt Franklin, is Cissy’s future in jeopardy? She’s got herself in deep with the KGB, and that does pose a fair share of complications. Meanwhile, there are also some other things that you have to worry about right now when it comes to Gustavo, who is being pushed in a lot of directions. Given that we’re so near the end of the road here, we have MAJOR suspicions that someone is going to die — it’s mostly a matter of who and when. There could be major deaths at the end of the show, but we could also lose someone before that.

For the time being, we will at least say that we feel like Leon and Wanda are going to be okay — they JUST got back to Los Angeles. We are still terrified for their future, but if something happens, it could be later on in the show. We just think their relationship represents so much of the heart and honest of this world, and it is going to totally crush us if something terrible happens to them.

Do you think someone could die moving into Snowfall season 6 episode 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

