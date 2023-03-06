The Last of Us season 1 episode 8: Ellie kills David — but how?

We knew that The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 had the potential to be awesome and yet, it still surpassed our expectations.

Despite this episode being one of the shortest of the season so far, there was a lot crammed in here, whether it be Joel’s recovery, Ellie’s capture at the hands of David and his group, and how she was able to figure out a way to survive — and even take the creepy human-eating guy out herself.

The scene of Ellie killing David is one of the more brutal things that we’ve seen so far this season, but it was also earned through all of the development in the episode. Take, for starters, his manipulations, the way he spoke to her, and also what he planned to do to Joel. David also clearly hated it that Ellie was as smart as she was, which was a different sort of challenge for him in how she couldn’t be controlled. That manipulation is something he clearly enjoys in the worst possible way.

With David now gone and most of his followers out of the picture, Joel and Ellie do have a path forward now in trying to make it to the Fireflies; whether or not they can is a totally different story. The events of this episode do serve as another great reminder that at this point, they can’t rust anyone and beyond that, they really shouldn’t. They have to rely on themselves and expect the worst. Also, they have to hope that the weather gets a little less difficult from here on out, since the infected are far from their only problem — as has been made clear time and time again from the very beginning.

What did you think overall about the events of The Last of Us season 1 episode 8 over on HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to ensure you don’t miss anything else. (Photo: HBO.)

